Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Los Banos dies, police investigating

A Los Banos Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image.

The Los Banos Police department is investigating a fatal traffic collision in the area of East Pacheco Boulevard and Mercey Springs Road, according to authorities.

Few details about the collision are known at this time.

According to Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna, officers responded to the collision at 6:14 a.m. Thursday, on East Pacheco Boulevard just east of Mercey Springs Road.

It appears a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured. The collision remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.