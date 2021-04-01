Local

Thursday update: 56 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths reported in Merced County

Fifty-six more people were confirmed Thursday has having new cases of COVID-19 in Merced County, according to local health officials. Two additional recent deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were also reported Thursday by the Merced County Department of Public Health.

The latest cases bring to 30,649 the number of county residents who have had the virus at some point over the past 13 months. Of those, 438 have died.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Merced County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Merced County remains in purple tier of the state’s COVID rules -- the strictest level. To advance from the purple tier into the red, counties need to meet two key measures for two consecutive weeks:

Merced County’s daily new-case rate Thursday was 8.4 per 100,000 residents -- an increase of .4 from Wednesday. If the county retains that rate, it should be able to enter red tier by Tuesday.

Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked in the Valley as a reporter and editor since 1986, and has been at The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
