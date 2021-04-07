Merced County reports 29 new COVID cases, no new deaths Wednesday

The Merced County’s Department of Public Health reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing to almost 30,968 the number of residents who have been infected with the virus over the past 13 months. No additional deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the death toll to date at 442 in Merced County.

More than 12% of Merced County’s 287,000 residents are now considered “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health reported Wednesday.

Almost 103,000 total doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered to people living in the county, and 32,295 people have either received both shots of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, or one shot of the single-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson product.

The county, however, continues to lag behind all but four of California 58 counties in the percentage of residents who have completed their coronavirus vaccine regimen since the first products received emergency-use approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in December. Statewide, more than 19% of residents are deemed fully vaccinated.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Merced County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

