Merced County reports five new COVID deaths, total fatalities rise to 447

The Merced County Department of Public Health reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing to 30,985 the number of residents who have been infected with the virus over the past 13 months.

Five additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the death toll to date at 447 in Merced County. Around 613 cases are considered active.

The deaths included four women and one man. Two were age 65 or above, two were between age 50 and 64, one was between age 18-34.

Merced County remains in purple tier, the strictest level under the state’s COVID rules.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Merced County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Merced County

Valleywide