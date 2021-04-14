Motorcycle rider killed in crash near Merced, CHP says. Speed apparently a factor

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Authorities are investigating a fatal collision that killed a motorcycle rider northwest of Merced.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga, officers responded at about 11:23 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Beachwood Drive and Ashby Road for an unresponsive motorcyclist found by a passing motorist.

Zuniga said it appears the 32-year-old Merced man was traveling southbound on a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R1000 at a high rate of speed on Beachwood Drive toward the intersection with Ashby Road. For unknown reasons, the rider lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Both the rider and the motorcycle hit signs on the southbound shoulder of Ashby Road. Zuniga said officers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision which is still under investigation, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Merced Area California Highway Patrol at 209-356-6600.