Fire damages home on West 18th Street in Merced. No injuries reported

A firefighter removes items from the back room of a West 18th Street home after a structure fire in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

At about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Merced City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the back room of two-story home in the 800 block of West 18th Street.

According to Merced City Fire Battalion Chief Mickey Brunelli, firefighters arrived to find fire in the back room of the home along with significant smoke and heat..

Crews were able to knock down the fire within about five minutes and no injuries were reported to two adult occupants who were home at the time of the fire, according to Brunelli.

Three engines and a ladder truck responded to the fire for a total of about 13 fire personnel as well as two Riggs Ambulance Service personnel, Brunelli said.

Fire officials said it appears the fire started in the back room but the cause of the fire has not been determined. According to Brunelli, it is unknown if the residents will be displaced at this time.