Merced County reports 45 new COVID cases, no new deaths on Friday

The Merced County Department of Public Health reported 45 new COVID-19 confirmed cases on Friday afternoon, bringing the number of residents infected by the virus since the start of the pandemic to 31,196.

Merced County reported no new COVID-19 deaths Friday, the number of pandemic fatalities remains at 452. There are 509 residents estimated to be actively infected.

The number of residents hospitalized in Merced County due to the coronavirus is nine — with four people in the ICU.

According to the state, Merced County hospitals had 10 ICU beds remaining as of Friday.

Merced County has a positivity rate of 3.9%, indicating the level of people among those tested who had a positive result.

Around the Valley

Fresno County: reported 55 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and has 100,431 cases to date. Fresno County also reported two additional deaths, raising the total to 1,642.

Stanislaus County: 58 new cases, 53,842 to date; two new deaths, 1,028deaths to date.

Kings County: 18 new cases, 22,756 to date; no additional deaths, 245 to date. More than 7,200 of the infections, and 18 deaths, have been among inmates at state prisons in Avenal and Corcoran. More than 21,300 Kings County residents are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Madera County: 20 new cases, 16,156 to date; no additional deaths.. The number of fully vaccinated residents is almost 31,000.

Mariposa County: No new cases, 419 to date; no additional deaths, seven to date. More than 2,100 Mariposa County residents are fully vaccinated.

Tulare County: 28 new cases, 49,383 to date; two additional deaths, 829 to date. The number of Tulare County residents who are fully vaccinated stands at more than 93,400.

Across the six-county region, more than 220,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported among residents since March 2020. Of those, 3,414 have died.