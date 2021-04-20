Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision near Delhi in Merced County, CHP says

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist killed in a Merced County collision on Monday as 42-year-old Jason Casey of Delhi, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Officers responded to the collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle pulling a trailer in the area of North Avenue and Cortez Avenue, near Delhi at about 4:15 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga.

Zuniga said that prior to the collision, it appears Casey was riding a 2008 Honda CBR1000 northbound on Cortez Avenue approaching the intersection with North Avenue at an unknown speed.

Authorities said the motorcycle collided with the passenger side of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe towing a trailer traveling south on Cortez Avenue, as the driver, 42-year-old Albano Silveira of Stevinson, attempted to make a left turn onto North Avenue.

According to Zuniga, Silveira told authorities he saw the motorcycle in the distance and believed he had enough time to make the turn. The collision caused Casey to be ejected from the motorcycle before coming to rest between the Chevrolet and the trailer.

Both vehicles immediately caught fire following the impact and fire personnel responded to the scene to extinguish the flames, according to the CHP.

Authorities said Casey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Silveira was cooperative with authorities and declined medical transport for minor injuries sustained in the collision.

Drugs or alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, CHP said.