Merced police cruiser damaged in collision with large tree branch, CHP says

Police lights.

A Merced Police Department vehicle was damaged Tuesday morning, when an officer struck a large tree branch in the roadway, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga said the CHP is handling the collision investigation.

According to Zuniga, at about 12:53 a.m. a male Merced Police Officer was responding to an in progress call and traveling northbound in the number two lane of M Street, just south of Olive Avenue when he struck a tree branch that was roughly 12 inches in diameter, lying in the roadway.

The CHP said the officer, who was not identified, was not able to take evasive action to avoid the branch and was traveling at a unknown speed. The vehicle’s lights and siren had not been activated at the time of the collision. Zuniga said the 2014 Chevrolet Caprice cruiser was damaged in the collision and no injuries were reported to the officer.

Zuniga said the Merced Police Department requested the CHP handle the collision investigation and the officer was cooperative.