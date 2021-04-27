Merced police ask for public’s help locating missing woman

The Merced Police Department is asking for the publicÕs help locating 35-year-old Shannon Ward who was last seen in the City of Merced in Feb. 2021. Image courtesy of Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

According to police, 35-year-old Shannon Ward was last seen in the City of Merced and reported missing in Feb. 2021. Ward is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, 290 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Ward since Feb. 2021 or has any information about her current whereabouts, is asked to contact Merced Police Detective Pinnegar at 209-388-7712 or by email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org. Callers can also contact the Merced Police Department dispatch center at 209-385-6905.