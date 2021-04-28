Merced County Coroner requests public’s help locating family of deceased man

Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez, 47. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help locating relatives of a deceased man.

After searching numerous personnel records, coroner’s office staff have been unsuccessful in locating relatives of 47-year-old Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez, according to a Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office news release.

Locating family members of the deceased is necessary not only for the Coroner’s Office to release the body, but to allow the person to have a proper burial, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Jose Rodriguez is asked to contact the Merced County Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.