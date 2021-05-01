Date set for annual Lake McSwain Trout Derby in Merced County. Here’s what you need to know

A lure hangs from the end of a line as Atwater resident Lester Yamaguchi, 68, fishes for trout during the 2017 Spring Trout Derby in the Barrett Cove area of Lake McClure in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The Merced Irrigation District announced Monday, that is has stocked more than 150,000 pounds of trout to Lake McClure. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Merced County event that’s a favorite among anglers is back.

The 25th annual Lake McSwain Trout Derby is set for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 15, and participants will use an app called FishDonkey, according to a news release from Merced Irrigation District.

Popular among anglers, the app allows participants to photograph, measure, and record their entries. Judging will be done through the app and all photos and videos must also be submitted through FishDonkey.

“We appreciate all of our anglers who are so loyal to our lakes,” said Brooke Gutierrez, director of MID Parks and Recreation said in the release. “We know this is an important event to many of them and want to ensure it continues to be held.”

The entry fee is $25 per adult, and participants under 16 get to fish for free if accompanied by an adult. There’s also an additional park entry fee of $8 per day or $30 to $40 for overnight camping.

Limited campsites are available at Lake McSwain and Lake McClure. Reservations can be made on Lake McClure’s website. Registration and payments for the derby must be made through the Fish Donkey app. For more information regarding registration visit Lake McClure’s website.

On the day of the derby, anglers will need to have their smartphone, with the app installed, as well as tape or a measuring board that will be used to photograph their catch.

Anglers are encouraged to access the app and become familiar with its use before the event. There’s a feature on FishDonkey that allows participants to practice uploading their fish for the derby. A tutorial for the app can be viewed on the FishDonkey Youtube Channel.

Once the app is downloaded, anglers can select “fish in a tournament.” A search window will appear and participants can select “Lake McSwain.” Then it will take them to the Lake McSwain Derby page with all the required registration and information.

Attendees can look forward to prize categories, too. A person who catches the longest trout will be awarded $2,000, a stringer with the three longest fish combined will also receive $2,000. Then there will be two wild card categories. An adult who receives a wild card will be randomly selected for a $500 prize. A child under 16 who gets a wild card will be selected to receive a fishing pole and tackle box.

“This is always a great time of year,” said Gutierrez. “Lake McSwain is regularly being stocked with good-sized rainbow trout and we are looking forward to a fun day.”