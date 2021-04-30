Work on Merced broken water main on G Street ongoing. Here’s how it will affect traffic

A water main break forced the closure of G Street in Merced on Friday, and city officials say repairs will continue for several days.

As of 8:20 p.m. Friday, on G Street both lanes of southbound traffic were closed and the lanes of northbound traffic were open in the area from East North Bear Creek Drive to Park Avenue.

The southbound lanes of the road will be closed during the next two weeks for repairs, according to Merced City Manager Stephanie Dietz. “We still haven’t determined the cause of the pipe burst,” Dietz said.

“The pipes in that area of town are a little older. We’re investigating whether it was pressure or age that led to the rupture.”

Residents are advised to use alternate routs on M Street and R Street to avoid traffic on G Street. “There is no detour,” Dietz said. “We opened one lane all the way to Olive Avenue.”

According to Dietz, all water service has been restored to all residents and businesses. There is one church that hasn’t had its water services restored.

Dietz says the repairs are estimated to take two weeks but could take as long as four weeks to complete.