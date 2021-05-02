Merced awarded nearly $900K for program focusing on impacts of cannabis on youth

The Civic Center in Merced on 18th and N streets. Merced Sun-Star

Merced officials announced this week the city was awarded $885,546 three-year Youth Pilot Mentorship Program Grant for the purpose of focusing on the individual and systemic impacts of cannabis legalization on youth.

The grant was awarded by the Board of State and Community Corrections.

“The city partnered with Merced County to design a three-month pilot program that offers early intervention, supportive services, and mentorship as an alternative to cannabis use,” the City of Merced stated in a press release.

There will be up to 10 youth (ages 12-18) in the program at a time, which allows the program to serve a maximum of 40 youth each year.

The intent of the program is to divert participants from the criminal justice system, provide personalized individual and family support, drug education, drug treatment, and enhancing youth strengths and skills through job training and a paid internship.

At the conclusion of the three-month program, additional participation activities will be offered for the length of the three-year pilot program for all participants.

”The pilot program will help the youth in our community to have a chance to better their lives and make a positive impact in their community,’ said Merced Mayor Matt Serratto.

The grant funds will also allow participants enrolled in the program to receive pre-program screening, the development of an individual success plan, support after the program, an assigned mentor and 10 hours of paid job experience. There will also be individual, group and family counseling.

Participating youth will be screened by the City of Merced Recreation and Parks Coordinator to develop a personalized mentorship and internship/job training program lasting three months.

After successful completion of the program, participants will have the opportunity to continue voluntarily for an additional 10 hours of paid job experience. Participants will earn $200 stipend for the voluntary continued participation, as well as continued mentor engagement and social and recreational activities.

‘It is important for the youth of Merced to feel like their community is investing in them,” said Jesse Ornelas, District 1 City Councilmember and Recreation and Parks Commission liaison . “When they don’t feel invested in, they don’t feel sacred.”

In the second and third years of the pilot program, both the mentorship and internship opportunities will be expanded beyond the City of Merced employees to include other public agencies, local businesses, non-profits, faith groups, local senior center and members of the community who wish to participate.

Additionally, all youth served during the pilot program are invited to continue to take part in any subsequent years’ paid job training and recreational activities after the completion of their initial three-month program.

The three-pilot program is scheduled to start later this year and will run through 2024.