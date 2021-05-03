Driver killed in Merced County head-on collision southeast of Livingston, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A driver is dead following a head-on collision southeast of Livingston on Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.

At 12:42 a.m. officers responded to the two-vehicle collision in the area of Olive Avenue and Cressey Way, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

The name of the driver who died has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

Authorities said an adult male was driving a 2013 Honda Civic northbound on Olive Avenue at about 45 mph south of Cressy Way, when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed over the double yellow line.

According to Zuniga, the Honda collided head-on into a 2021 Peterbilt truck hauling a utility trailer traveling southbound on Olive Avenue driven by Gonzalo Anaya, 57.

Following the collision, Anaya reportedly tried to pull the driver of the Honda from the vehicle but was unable to assist the driver as the Honda was engulfed in flames, according to the CHP.

Cal Fire/Merced County Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the flames.

According to Zuniga, Anaya did not report any injuries in the collision and was cooperative with authorities. Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.

The collision is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced area California Highway Patrol office at 209-356-6600.