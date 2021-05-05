Merced County-based Hilmar Cheese Company to build multi-million dollar Kansas plant

Hilmar Cheese Visitor Center on Lander Avenue in Hilmar, Ca. is pictured. Modesto Bee

Merced County-based Hilmar Cheese Company on Wednesday announced it’s building a new state-of-the-art cheese and whey protein processing plant in Dodge City, Kansas.

The company is scheduled to break ground on the new facility this summer, and expects the plant to be fully operational in 2024, according to a news release.

The plant, which represents a $460 million capital investment, is expected to create 247 jobs.

“We greatly appreciate the warm welcome from the state of Kansas and the city of Dodge City officials whose values of integrity and excellence closely align with ours,” said Hilmar Cheese Company CEO & President David Ahlem.

“Dodge City gives us many opportunities including a local skilled labor force, a supportive and expanding agricultural region and excellent transportation network that allows us to easily reach our expanding markets.”

Hilmar Cheese Company was established in 1984 by 12 local dairy farm families in the Central Valley. The company has customers in 50 countries. It currently produces a variety of cheese including cheddar, Monterey Jack, pepper jack, Colby, Colby Jack and mozzarella.

The company, which is headquartered in the Merced County community of Hilmar, added a production facility in Dalhart, Texas in 2007.

“The additional facility, along with our existing facilities, will help Hilmar Cheese Company continue to fulfill its purpose to improve lives,” the company stated.

“This manufacturing location will help meet the growing demand for our cheese and whey products worldwide. Hilmar Cheese Company plans to continue to invest in and operate the California Headquarters and Innovation Center, the California manufacturing site and Texas manufacturing site.”

Ahlem called Dodge City an “ideal choice” based on its central location, critical existing infrastructure, proximity to the growing local dairy industry and business friendly climate.

According to the release, the new facility will help Hilmar Cheese Company meet the growing demand of its customers and the marketplace for cheese and whey products worldwide.

The new facility will showcase sustainable solutions. Hilmar Cheese Company has adopted the U.S. Dairy Stewardship Commitment and goal to achieve a Net Zero dairy by 2050.

“We’re really happy with our decision and excited about becoming a part of this outstanding community,” Ahlem said.