Merced County reports first COVID-19 deaths in two weeks. Vaccinations below state average

Registered Nurse Caren Col-Hamm administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a patient at the Bear Creek Apartments in Planada, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. According to Planada Elementary School District Superintendent Jose Gonzalez, the district partnered with Dr. Sima Asadi to administer about 300 vaccines to residents involved in the agriculture and food industry. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Department of Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Thursday afternoon — the first fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus in the county since April 21, ending a 14-day stretch.

The two deaths raises the number of total fatalities to 456 in Merced County since the start of the pandemic.

On Thursday there were 10 new confirmed positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Merced County, bringing the number of residents infected by the virus to 31,711 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 353 residents who are estimated to actively be infected by the virus.

According to Merced County statistics, 26.7% of adults 18 and older have been fully vaccinated locally. Statewide, 42.3% of eligible residents are estimated to be fully vaccinated.

County officials have previously said they are making efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy among segments of the population.

The number of residents hospitalized in Merced County due to the coronavirus is 12 — with three people in the ICU.

Merced County has a positivity rate of 3.2%, indicating the level of people among those tested who had a positive result.

Merced County remained in the red Tier 2 on Thursday, the second-most restrictive level of California’s color-coded program for reopening businesses, along with broad measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19

Around the Valley

Fresno County reported 40 new cases, 101,491 to date; three new deaths, 1,680 deaths to date.

Kings County: Eight new cases, 22,941 to date; no additional deaths, 246 to date. The number of fully vaccinated residents in the county is up to 27,628, or 17.7% of the population.

Madera County: Eight new cases, 16,327 to date; no additional deaths, 242 to date. A total of 40,546 Madera County residents are now fully vaccinated, or 25.3% of the population.

Mariposa County: No new case as of mid-afternoon Thursday, 445 to date; no additional deaths, seven to date. The number of fully vaccinated residents in the county is up to 3,504, or 19.7% of the county’s population.

Tulare County: 17 new cases, 49,531 to date; one additional death, 838 to date. A total of 118,336 Tulare County residents are now fully vaccinated, or 30.8% of the county’s population.