Merced man, 24, killed after truck crashes into power pole near El Nido

A 24-year old Merced man was killed when his truck veered off the road and struck a PG&E utility pole early on Friday morning in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred at 3:40 a.m. Friday on Highway 59, south of Furtado Road, outside of El Nido, according to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.

The driver was traveling southbound on Highway 59 when his 2005 Nissan Frontier veered off the right shoulder and lost control, striking a power pole. “The driver-side door collided with the pole,” Zuniga said. “He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

There were also live wires that fell on the truck as a result of the collision, which prevented emergency personnel from immediately getting the victim out of the vehicle.

Zuniga says it’s unclear why the victim lost control of the vehicle.. The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.