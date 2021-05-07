Los Banos Library reopens for in-person services

The Merced County Library in Los Banos. Merced

The Los Banos branch of the Merced County Library is now open for in-person services. The library, at 1312 S. 7th St. on the west end of Pacheco Park, reopened on April 26.

The Los Banos library is open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 pm., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday and Monday it is closed.

COVID-19 precautions will continue, including social distancing, face coverings and reduced building capacity.

Los Banos is one of seven libraries in the county to reopen, including branches in Dos Palos, Atwater, Hilmar, LeGrand, Livingston and Merced. The Merced County Library will open additional libraries as staffing levels permit.

The County Library will continue to offer all programming virtually at this time. Fines and fees will continue to be waived until all Merced County Libraries are open for in-person services.

For more information regarding libraries, please visit www.mercedcountylibrary.org