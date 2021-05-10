Riggs Ambulance Service paramedic mourned following death in crash near El Nido

According to the California Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Marc Trujillo, a Riggs Ambulance Service paramedic, was killed in a solo-vehicle collision on Highway 59 in Merced County on Friday. Riggs Ambulance Service released a statement about Trujillo’s death on its Facebook page. Image courtesy of Riggs Ambulance Service via Facebook. ]

Staff at Merced County’s Riggs Ambulance Service are in mourning after one of the company’s paramedics was identified as the victim of a solo vehicle crash reported near El Nido.

Marc Trujillo of Merced, 24, was identified as the victim of the crash by California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga.

Riggs Ambulance Service Friday afternoon on its Facebook page also released a statement about Trujillo’s death

“We are truly saddened to report the loss of one of our family members, Marc Trujillo, Paramedic at Riggs Ambulance Service. Marc was an admirable young man dedicated to service in EMS who tragically died in a motor vehicle accident this morning,” the statement said.

“We offer our sincere condolences to his family, his friends, and is coworkers during this difficult time. Thank you for your service Marc!”

According to the CHP, officers responded to the collision at about 3:40 a.m. on Highway 59 south of Furtado Road, near the community of El Nido.

Trujillo was driving a 2005 Nissan Frontier southbound on Highway 59 when the vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the road, lost control and struck a power pole. Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of the collision, live wires fell on the truck preventing emergency personnel from immediately pulling Trujillo from the vehicle, authorities said.

A GoFundMe has been created for the Trujillo family.