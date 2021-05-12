Caltrans advising drivers of road work set to begin on southbound Highway 99 in Atwater

Caltrans is advising motorists that road work will begin next week on southbound Highway 99 near Westside Boulevard in Atwater.

The number one lane of southbound Highway 99 will shift to the center median and continue southbound on a new pavement median on the northbound median lane starting on Tuesday, May 18, Caltrans said.

The work is part of the State Route 99 Atwater Rehabilitation Project.

Motorists will travel southbound between a center median and k-rail barriers which will separate the northbound and southbound traffic. Caltrans said that during the road work, two lanes will remain open in both northbound and southbound directions of the highway.

The road work is part of a project to rehabilitate and repave a 16.5 mile stretch of Highway 99 that runs through Atwater and stretches from south of Buhach Road to south of Westside Boulevard.

The traffic shift is estimated to remain in place until February 2022.