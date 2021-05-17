Merced County records 18 new coronavirus cases, two deaths over weekend

A total of 18 news COVID-19 cases and two deaths were recorded over the weekend, according to the Merced County Department of Public Health.

County data shows seven new coronavirus cases were recorded in Merced County on Saturday, with six cases recorded Sunday and five recorded on Monday. In total, 31,937 residents have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Health department data shows two additional deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded since Friday — a man and a woman. One of the deceased is said to be aged 50 to 64 while the other was age 65 or older. According to the health department, one of the deceased had underlying health conditions. It’s unknown if the other decedent had underlying health conditions. The county has recorded a total of 463 COVID-19 related deaths.

A total of 280 people are estimated to be currently infected – 45 fewer than reported by the county on Friday.

About 30.97% of Merced County adults have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to health department data.

Data shows there are currently six people hospitalized throughout the county due to the virus, four less than reported on Friday. Merced County’s positivity rate currently stands at 2.30%, meaning the level of people among those who have been tested had a positive result.

According to the state, Merced County hospitals had two ICU positive patients, with 10 ICU beds remaining as of Sunday.

Updated statewide figures show there have been 3,665,904 confirmed cases recorded in California and 61,510 deaths.