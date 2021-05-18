Winton cyclist dies after collision with vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Coroner’s Office has identified a cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle as Jesus Rodriguez Martinez, 67, of Winton, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

California Highway Patrol Officers responded to the collision at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, on Santa Fe Drive near Winton. According to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga, it appears Rodriguez Martinez was riding a bicycle westbound on Santa Fe Drive just west of Chestnut Lane.

Authorities said the cyclist was struck from behind by a 1999 Dodge Ram truck driven by David Cummins, 35, of Merced, who was traveling westbound on Santa Fe Drive. According to Zuniga, it appears the cyclist was traveling in the middle of the westbound lane with no rear reflectors on the bicycle and may have had a rear light that was not turned on.

Authorities said the collision caused Rodriguez Martinez to be ejected from the bicycle and and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Zuniga said it appears Cummins was not able to avoid the collision and speed does not appear to be a factor.

Cummins was cooperative with officers. The collision remains under investigation, according to the CHP.

Cyclist should try to avoid riding at night especially in high traffic areas such as Santa Fe Drive, according to Zuniga.

If cyclists must ride at night, they are advised to have reflectors on the bicycle as well as a forward facing light and red light on the rear of the bicycle.

Cyclists are also advised to travel with traffic and wear reflective clothing. According to Zuniga, it is highly recommended that all cyclists wear a helmet.