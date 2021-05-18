Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in Highway 99 crash near Winton in Merced County, CHP reports

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A 25-year old Livingston man suffered major injuries after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Highway 99 in Merced County on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just after 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 99, just north of Westside Boulevard in Winton.

The motorcyclist was riding a 2018 Kawasaki at an estimated speed of 70 to 80 mph. “Traffic ahead was slowed down and he didn’t realize it in time,” said CHP Officer Eric Zuniga. “He tried to dump the bike but he collided with a 2018 Lexus Coupe.”

The motorcyclist was flown to Memorial Hospital in Modesto with a major injuries. The injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening, according to Zuniga.

The driver of the Lexus was not hurt. At this time it appears drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the collision, according to Zuniga.

Two lanes on Highway 99 were closed for approximately 38 minutes while emergency personnel addressed the scene.