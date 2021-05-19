Pedestrian vs. vehicle collision injures woman in Merced, police say

Police lights.

A pedestrian was taken to a hospital Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Merced.

At 9:53 p.m. officers located a 42-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries, lying in the roadway in the area of West 16th and Q streets after she was stuck by a vehicle, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Police said the woman appeared to be crossing West 16th Street when she was struck by the vehicle. According to police, the woman was not in a crosswalk when the collision occurred.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Police did not release the name of the driver involved in the collision.

The Merced Police Department traffic unit is conducting the investigation into the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org.

Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 or by visiting the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.

Some crimes can also be reported through the Merced Police Department website.