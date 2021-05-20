Atwater’s Fourth of July Festival and fireworks will return this year, say organizers

Fireworks explode over Castle Airport during the Castle Airport 4th of July celebration and fireworks show in Atwater, Calif., Saturday, July 4, 2015. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

The Atwater Fourth of July Festival will be returning this year, after being put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the festival mad the announcement recently on their Facebook page.

“After many weeks of careful consideration and consultations with the Health Department and local officials, we are excited to announce that your 2021 Atwater Fourth of July Festival is on,” organizers said.

This year’s Atwater Fourth of July Festival will include an Independence Eve Celebration on July 3, the Festival at Ralston Park on July 4 and the Concert and Fireworks show at Castle Airport later on July 4. The Run for Independence, which is hosted by the Merced Running Club, is also expected to return.

“This remains a fluid situation, but we are moving forward quickly to put everything together,” organizers stated.

The downtown parade has not been confirmed yet.

“There will be some major changes to the layout of each venue, the allocation of vendors, and the placement of spectators along the parade route (if there is a parade) as we strive to create adequate free space to avoid congestion, and we will ask for everyone to follow the evolving state guidelines for the use of face coverings and “social distancing” at outdoor events,” organizers wrote in the social media post.