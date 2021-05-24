Local

Merced County Coroner requests help from public locating family of dead man

Ramon Gonzalez, 63. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office.
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help to find relatives of a deceased man.

After searching numerous personnel records, staff at the coroner’s office have been unsuccessful in locating anyone related to 63-year-old Ramon Gonzalez, according to a Coroner’s Office news release.

Locating immediate family members is needed before the office can release the body and to allow a proper burial, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.

