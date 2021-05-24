Merced County Coroner requests help from public locating family of dead man

Ramon Gonzalez, 63. Image courtesy of Merced County SheriffÕs Office. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help to find relatives of a deceased man.

After searching numerous personnel records, staff at the coroner’s office have been unsuccessful in locating anyone related to 63-year-old Ramon Gonzalez, according to a Coroner’s Office news release.

Locating immediate family members is needed before the office can release the body and to allow a proper burial, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.