Local
Merced County Coroner requests help from public locating family of dead man
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help to find relatives of a deceased man.
After searching numerous personnel records, staff at the coroner’s office have been unsuccessful in locating anyone related to 63-year-old Ramon Gonzalez, according to a Coroner’s Office news release.
Locating immediate family members is needed before the office can release the body and to allow a proper burial, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about Gonzalez is asked to contact the Coroner’s Office at 209-385-7369.
