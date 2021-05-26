A project that ‘benefits everybody.’ Atwater strives to make downtown pedestrian-friendly

A pedestrian walks along Broadway Avenue in downtown Atwater, Calif., on Monday May 24, 2021. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Atwater plans to add new sidewalks to about half a dozen city streets to make the city safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

Greg Thompon, Atwater’s public works director, said this would be funded by the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality, a federal program that provides funding for transportation projects.

City officials say they want to encourage residents to walk more, improve mobility for people with disabilities, and help control air pollution and traffic congestion.

“We’re literally increasing walkability in an area that does not have any sidewalk improvements in them,” Thompson said.

The project would address the following concerns: curb and gutters, sidewalks, curb ramps, all around the downtown district area. The sites would include Fir Avenue, Elm Avenue, Drakely Avenue, Cedar Avenue, Fifth Street, Seventh Street, which are all between Winton Way and Fifth Street.

In addition to increasing safety, improved curbs and gutters would also help reduce flooding during heavy storms.

City leaders want to hear where residents think the city needs to add more sidewalks.

“It’s just really nice when you see these things come together,” Mayor Paul Creighton said. “During the construction, it’s very painful. It’s not the most comfortable thing to live through, but my hat’s off to staff and the residents that are putting up with this for something better that benefits everybody.”