Open Cockpit Day in Merced County returning for Memorial Day fun at Castle Air Museum

The Castle Air Museum in Atwater wants to give families a fun opportunity to spend the day with a variety of historic aircraft on Memorial Day.

The museum will have its May Open Cockpit Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday — the first large event to happen in Merced County since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees can look forward to model building and other activities for kids, dozens of historic aircraft on display for viewing, flight simulators, military and law enforcement displays and more.

There will also be displays by Merced County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, City of Merced Bomb Squad, CHP and City of Atwater Police.

The museum will also be unveiling their commemorative museum shirts in honor of the museum’s 40th anniversary coming up in June.

“This Open Cockpit Day will also be a celebration of the Museum’s 40th Anniversary and service to preserve our nation’s military aviation heritage for future generations, our region, nation, and the world,” Joe Pruzzo, executive director of the museum, said in a email to the Sun-Star.

In addition, there will be food vendors. Members of the museum will get in for free. Admission prices are $20 adults (age 18-61, $15 senior (62 and up), $15 youth (13-17) and $10 children (6-10).

Children under age 6 with a paid adult get in for free. Active duty military personnel with identification pay $15. Family four-pack tickets are not available for sale.

Open Cockpit Day Admission does not include VC-9 tours. VC-9 tours are an additional $10 per person.

Face masks are not required at the event. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door.