Solo motorcycle crash kills man in north Merced early Saturday, police say

Police are investigating a solo motorcycle crash that killed a man early Saturday in north Merced.

Details are preliminary and the motorcyclist has only been identified as a man in his 50s, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

Officers around 2:30 a.m. responded to the 300 block of West Donna Drive and found the man unresponsive in the roadway. Police said it appears the motorcyclist struck a curb and lost control of the vehicle.

Paramedics arrived and he was flown to a regional hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information can call Officer Crain at (209) 388-7754 or email crainl@cityofmerced.org.

Tips are kept confidential and you can remain anonymous.