Memorial Day: Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in Merced County

Members of American Legion Post 83 hosted Memorial Day service Monday at the Merced Cemetery District — one of many events held countywide honoring fallen military men and women.

During Monday’s solemn event in Merced the American Legion Post 83 Honor Guard members did a 21 Gun Salute.

Ed Benes, commander of American Legion Post 83, said the event was an opportunity to remember “those that gave all so that we can be free.”

“Sometime people say the comment ‘Happy Memorial Day.’ It’s not a happy day, it’s a day of remembrance. It’s a solemn day. But we’re happy to be able to remember them in any way we can,” he added.

There was also flag raising ceremony and a bugle player performing “Taps” for the fallen.

United States Army Special Forces veteran Randy Lane was the keynote speaker during the event.