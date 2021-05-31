Pedestrian killed in collision along Interstate 5 west of Los Banos, CHP reports

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday on Interstate 5 just west of Los Banos, California Highway Patrol reported.

At 10:03 p.m. the Merced Communications Center received calls of a pedestrian walking in the southbound lanes of the highway, waving down traffic, according to a CHP news release.

The pedestrian was reportedly near a Mercedes Sprinter van located along the right shoulder of the southbound lane.

Officers from the Los Banos Area office arrived at 10:22 p.m. The officers observed a a person run westbound from the area south of the van and towards an agriculture field near the highway.

A CHP helicopter was requested to check the area, but the pilot was unable to locate the pedestrian seen running west from the van.

A short time later, CHP received a call from a driver of a 2013 Toyota, identified as Xavier Siberson, 24, of Sylmar, who reported he had struck a pedestrian in the middle of the roadway, according to the release.

Authorities said Siberson was located about a quarter mile south of the van’s location and officers located the pedestrian in the median. Responding emergency personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.