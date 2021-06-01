Golden Valley High steps up to support associate principal with rare liver disease

Megan Cope, a Golden Valley High associate principal, center, is shown with staff and supporters wearing Team Cope shirts. Cope was diagnosed with a rare liver disease.

Staff at Merced’s Golden Valley High are stepping up to support a fellow employee who was recently diagnosed with a rare liver disease.

Every week, staff members wear “Wonder Woman” apparel to show support Megan Cope, an associate principal at the school.

Cope was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis — also known as PSC, according to a news release from Merced Union High School District.

After a surgical procedure that removed much of her liver, Cope remains on a wait list for a transplant.

While the ordeal has taken a toll on Cope’s energy levels, however, she was able to return to work a couple of weeks ago.

“She’s only able to work a few hours each day, but it’s great having her back on campus,” said Ashley Faraone, a counselor at Golden Valley and Cope’s best friend. “The staff have been great, bringing her care packages and offering her words of encouragement.”

It was Faraone and Administrative Assistant Melina Oliveros who came up with the idea for a very visible display of support.

“Wonder Woman Wednesday” had a nice ring to it. Soon shirts were ordered and masks were made (by Faraone’s mom) with the Wonder Woman and Team Cope logos, the release said.

“When she was in Student Support, Megan was known for her toughness and had already taken on the Wonder Woman moniker so it just made sense,” Faraone said.

The staff at Golden Valley hope that their efforts help spread awareness of the disease and potentially aid in the search for a donor.

In the meantime, Cope will continue to display that toughness she’s become known for. And on her bad days, Cope can take comfort in knowing that her co-workers are there for her.

“Our team has been fortunate enough to work together for a while, so we’re all really close,” said Faraone said. “However long her road to recovery is, Megan knows she can count on us every step of the way.”