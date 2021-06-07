Summer Meals Program begins this week, offering nutritious food to Merced County kids

Merced Sun-Star File Image - The Merced Union High School District Clair Hopkins Administrative Center in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced Union High School District will provide free breakfast and lunch to children throughout the summer beginning this week.

The meals, which are part of the district’s Summer Meals Program, are available to children age 18 and younger across the district, according to a Merced Union High School District news release. Students are not required to be enrolled in the Merced Union High School district to receive the meals.

The program provides free food to low-income families and offers a healthy alternative for children who may consume foods with little nutritional value while their caregivers are at work, the district said.

“Many families in the district that depend on free or reduced lunches during the school year may struggle to provide nutritious meals for their children over the summer break,” said Merced Union High School District Superintendent Alan Peterson in the news release. Peterson said the program aims to relieve that burden on families.

According to Erin Tassey, Merced Union High School District director of nutrition services, the meals are “well-balanced” and comply with national requirements.

“These requirements include healthy options such as fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and foods low in sugar, fat, and salt.”

According to the release, families can pick up a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch every Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Atwater High School located at 2201 Fruitland Ave. in Atwater, Merced High School located at 205 West Olive Ave. in Merced and at Livingston High School located at 1617 Main St. in Livingston, according to the release.

For more information about the Summer Meals Program, visit the Merced Union High School District website or call 209-325-2210.