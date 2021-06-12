Solo vehicle crash in north Merced kills one person, police say

One person is dead following a solo vehicle crash late Friday in north Merced, near East Yosemite Avenue and McKee Road, police reported.

Details are preliminary. Officers arrived at the scene at 10:19 p.m. and found the vehicle engulfed in flames, according to a news release.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of family or next-of-kin.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Officer Crain at (209) 385-6905 or email crainl@cityofmerced.org.