Merced County law enforcement steps up to support Special Olympics with Torch Run

Merced County law enforcement officers took to the streets of Merced on Wednesday for the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Northern California.

Special Olympics Northern California allows children and young adults with intellectual or physical disabilities the opportunity to participate in sports.

Traditionally each Merced County law enforcement agency has done its own fundraising. This year, Merced Police Officer Krista Stokes led the county law enforcement coordination effort to raise money for Special Olympics.

“This year we decided to switch it up and combine teams and combine efforts. It’s been a great opportunity for us to build unity among the agencies and do some really great work for the community,” Stokes said.

“With our combined efforts, all of our fundraising and the generosity of the community, we have been able to raise $11,200 to donate to Special Olympics, Stokes said.

According to Merced Police Department Lt. Emily Foster, multiple Merced County agencies participated, including Merced police, Los Banos police, Merced County District Attorneys Office, Merced County Probation, Merced -rea CHP, Merced College police, UC Merced police, City of Merced Fire Department and Riggs Ambulance Service.

According to Merced police, this year’s route covered just over 3 miles. Participants started at Bob Hart Square running along West Main Street to R Street before heading north to West Olive Avenue.

The participants then ran west along West Olive Avenue before turning onto M Street and running south to the end of the route located at the intersection of M and West 18th streets.

“Its just a great opportunity, said Stokes. “With Special Olympics, every $250 we raise pays for (the athletes) entire competitive season. So being able to compete without the financial burden of what sports sometimes costs, is also huge for the families of kids with special needs,” Stokes said.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas and to date, has raised over $600 million for Special Olympics programs, according to Special Olympics Northern California’s website.

“This is so important to the athletes that benefit from the fundraising efforts, said Merced Police Chief Tom Cavallero.