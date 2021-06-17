Driver killed in collision with big rig on Highway 99 in Merced, CHP says

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

One person is dead following a collision on Highway 99 in Merced on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 99, south of V Street, according to a CHP news release.

A 42-year-old man believed to be from Modesto, was driving a 2021 Mazda CX-5 northbound in the No. 1 lane approaching the rear of a tractor trailer driven by 52-year-old Robert Ondracek of Fresno at an unknown speed, according to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Mazda failed to slow to the traffic ahead and collided with the rear of the trailer.

Authorities said Ondracek was driving a 2019 International tractor towing a trailer in the No. 1 lane northbound on Highway 99, south of V Street at about 10 mph. According to the CHP, road construction was happening north of Ondracek’s location which caused the No. 1 lane to merge into the No. 2 lane.

The driver of the Mazda suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision. Ondracek did not sustain and injuries in the collision, authorities said.

As a result of the collision, the No. 1 lane of northbound Highway 99 was closed for more than three hours, as the vehicles were removed from the scene. The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

According to the CHP, it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the collision which remains under investigation.