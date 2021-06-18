Is Merced’s airline contract still up for grabs? Debate expected Monday at City Council

The Civic Center in Merced on 18th and N streets. Merced Sun-Star

The Merced City Council’s recent endorsement of a new airline over the airport’s current air carrier is instigating public debate for the third council meeting in a row.

This Monday’s meeting agenda includes a request by Councilmember Fernando Echevarria to reconsider the council’s recent recommendation of Advanced Air as the top choice for the Merced Yosemite Regional Airport’s Essential Air Service (EAS) contract.

The controversial endorsement was made at the May meeting 17 meeting when council members ultimately cast unanimous votes for Advanced Air over Boutique Air, which has held the contract since 2015.

More than an hour of at times fraught debate between members of the public, the business community and City Council preceded the unanimous decision. Several motions failed due to lack of sufficient supporting votes.

Eventually, city leaders supported a compromise that ranked Boutique Air as the third pick after two alternative Advanced Air proposals. City staff’s recommendation to the council hadn’t included Boutique Air on the list at all.

EAS contracts address continued air carrier service concerns throughout the nation’s rural areas. The program provides an operating subsidy to air carriers through a contract with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the selected airline.

The current contract with Boutique Air expires July 31. Which airline actually gets the new contract is up to the DOT, but the city’s recommendation is taken into account. The federal government’s choice frequently aligns with the city’s suggestion, according to Merced officials.

Why City Council made its choice — and why some are pushing back

The council’s decision came down to two key needs that Advanced Air met.

First and foremost, Advanced Air’s proposals included flights from Merced to Las Vegas International Airport.

Merced residents have for a long time shown significant interest in flying to Las Vegas, especially given the Raiders’ move there from Oakland, city officials said. None of Boutique Air’s EAS proposals included Las Vegas flights.

Second, Advanced Air pledged $70,000 annually to market the airport. That, as well as the airline’s plan to align flights with bus schedules to Yosemite, showed Advanced Air’s showed knowledge of the Merced area’s tourism and economic development needs, according to city officials.

Several council members voiced strong support for Advanced Air, stating that the airline will advance Merced’s airport and economy.

But at the last meeting on June 7, representatives from Boutique Air and the Merced businesses community pleaded with City Council to reconsider the decision. Some council members appeared receptive to the pleas.

The most impassioned appeals came from Boutique Air founder and CEO Shawn Simpson and Gateway Air Center president Tom Lopes, who operates flight lessons and aircraft maintenance business at the Merced Airport.

The business leaders said they’ve been working on a deal to make Merced Boutique Air’s home base, as well as expand aircraft maintenance operations and pilot training at the airport.

The plan, they said, would create high paying jobs in south Merced and clean up dilapidated buildings at the airport. Simpson told city leaders that Boutique Air did not anticipate losing the council’s recommendation.

Echevarria is interested in the airline’s promise to inject new dollars and jobs into his district, which encompasses south Merced. More local jobs with good pay and an increased number of visitors from the pilot training program, who would spend money in his district, would be a boon to south Merced, Echevarria told the Sun-Star.

“It’s all beneficial for this little old airport, that we’re going to have the chance to get a face lift and money in this area — specifically District 2 and the city at large,” Echevarria said.

After having conversations with other council members, Echevarria believes others will join him in endorsing Boutique Air, he said.

Councilmember Jesse Ornelas, who also represents part of the city’s south region, said he felt conflicted over which airline to endorse before voting for Advanced Air alongside his fellow council members in May.

Councilmember Sarah Boyle at the time also vocalized hesitation over the chosen Advanced Air proposal on account of changes in travel routes. Instead of flying to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), planes would land at Hawthorne Municipal Airport.

The Hawthorne airport — Advanced Air’s home base — is located about 3 miles from LAX and is not a commercial airport. For connecting flights, the airline shuttles passengers to and from Hawthorne and LAX.

Another concern noted by members of the public and City Council is the cost of airfare. Advanced Air’s average cost comes to $145, while Boutique Air’s is about half that at $69.

Even if City Council members are receptive to reconsidering their endorsement, city staff informed the public during a prior meeting that May 24 marked the deadline to inform the DOT of the city’s preference. But Boutique Air representatives contested this, stating that the date is flexible.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. Any members of the public wishing to comment on the airline contract may do so either in person during Monday’s meeting or in advance by phone at (209) 388-8688 or email at cityclerk@cityofmerced.org.

Comments communicated via phone or email must be submitted to the City Council no later than 1 p.m. Monday.