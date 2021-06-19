Two people rushed to hospital after collision near Hoover Middle School in Merced

Two people were flown to a regional hospital Friday evening after their vehicle slammed into a tree near Hoover Middle School in Merced.

The identities and conditions of the victims were unclear Saturday morning, according to Merced Police Lt. Emily Foster.

Few other details were available as investigators tried to piece together details of the solo-vehicle crash. Police responded at 6:21 p.m. Friday after a black Honda crashed into a tree near East Santa Fe and Fifth Avenues.

The victims, described by police as a man and a woman in their 20s, were rushed to a Modesto hospital to treat unspecified injuries.

The cause of the crash remained unclear Saturday, and police are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912.

To leave an anonymous tip, call 209-385-4725 or visit the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website. The public can make some reports online through the Merced Police Department website.