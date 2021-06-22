Explosion inside Merced County jail kitchen causes small fire, possibly due to gas leak

Merced Sun-Star File Image - The John Latorraca Correctional Facility in Merced County, Calif., Friday, Jan. 9, 2015. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is currently working with outside food vendors to feed inmates after an explosion damaged the kitchen area at the John Latorraca Correctional Center on Monday.

At about 5:30 p.m. the explosion occurred inside the a kitchen wall as an employee was working in the facility, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Allen said it appears some sort of gas leak within the wall of the kitchen was somehow ignited when the employee plugged in a kitchen appliance.

Allen said the employee is believed to have been working to prepare meals when the explosion occurred. The explosion caused a small fire, which the employee was able to put out with a fire extinguisher.

Allen said the employee was not injured in the explosion. According to authorities, the entire kitchen is currently unusable and it is unknown how long kitchen operations will be impacted by the explosion.

“There was quite a bit of damage to kitchen equipment and stuff like that inside the facility,” Allen said.

Allen said the incident has affected the facility’s ability to feed inmates and the county is working with food vendors.

“In the meantime, we will continue contracting with our outside sources and they will bring food into the facility,” Allen said.

Building maintenance and other county resources are working to asses the damage and determine what steps need to be taken to fix and replace equipment.

According to Allen, Cal Fire responded to ensure safety at the facility and the explosion does not appear to have compromised the structural integrity of the facility wall.