Several traditional Merced County Fourth of July celebrations return this weekend

After being put on hold last year, in-person Fourth of July celebrations are back in Merced County, with a variety of cities scheduled to hold parades, fireworks and other traditional festivities.

Mike Mendes, team member of Atwater’s Fourth of July committee, said there’s an excitement in the air, as residents and others prepare to celebrate the nation’s independence.

“The celebrations (in Atwater) have been going on here since 1963. It’s a tradition in our community and last year we were sad we had to cancel, and this year our theme for the weekend is ‘We’re back,’ so we’re excited to be back,” he said.

The following is a list of Fourth of July celebrations and activities happening in Merced County cities.

Atwater

After having to hold off on its Fourth of July celebration for a year, Atwater’s Fourth of July Festival returns. Attendees can look forward to the traditional festivities such as the Independence Eve party at Ralston Park, the Independence Run, the downtown parade, festival, concert and fireworks display.

Dates, times, and locations are as follows:

The Independence Eve Party at Ralston Park will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3. The event includes a concert, beer gardens and live music from the band “Troublesome” and drinks from Corbin Cash Distillery. The Symple Soul Food Truck and Maria’s Mexican Kitchen will also be there. Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

The Independence Walk and Run event starts at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 4. Check-in and registration start at 5:45 a.m. and will take place at the strip park behind the Atwater Branch Library on 2nd Street across from Ralston Park. Races start on time — registration will end 15 minutes before the race starts.

The Downtown Parade is set for 9 a.m. Sunday, July 4 and will start at Foster’s Freeze and will proceed down Winton Way.

Stacey Leal, coordinator of the parade for the Atwater Fourth of July committee, said the public can expect to many organizations participate in the parade. Assemblymember Adam Gray is expected to be in the parade as well as Atwater Mayor Paul Creighton, council members Danny Ambriz and John Cale, Mitchell Senior Elementary’s marching band, and more.

After some uncertainity as to whether the parade was going to happen, Leal is happy the town is able to celebrate.

“We still want everyone to feel as safe as possible and be cautious, but have a good time and really celebrate our life. We’ve made it through this year of unprecedented time,” she said.

The festival at Ralston Park will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 4, featuring different food booths, vendors, arts and crafts, and more.

The concert at the Castle Airport will start at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4 followed by the fireworks at 9:30 p.m. There is a $10 parking fee.

Los Banos

After some time away, the Los Banos Downtown Association’s Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show will resume this year.

The all-day celebration will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3 at the Henry Miller Plaza. Sharon Silva, the executive director of the Los Banos Downtown Association, said attendees can look forward to a beer booth, different food vendors, a carousel, Mary-go-round, different activities for kids, dancers and live music.

The fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. Saturday and take place at the Los Banos Fairgrounds Park.

“I think it’s really important to stress that we want this as a family day and we want it to be something that the children, the parents, the grandparents, and be something for everyone that people can enjoy,” Silva said. “We’re kind of getting back to some normality and it’s the perfect time for celebration of our country, independence and for our family.”

Gustine

Gustine Chamber of Commerce’s Grand Reopening Block Bash is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 2 at Downtown Gustine.

Judi Gandy, vice president of the Gustine Chamber of Commerce, said it’s a celebration to highlight the different Gustine businesses and an event where attendees can look forward to music, vendors, and much more.

The Gustine Chamber of Commerce’s traditional Fourth of July parade will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4. The parade will start at Gustine High and will travel southbound down Main Street (Fifth Street).

Gandy estimates around 40 to 50 organizations will participate in the parade. Those organizations and groups who desire to participate in the parade must pay a $25 entry fee, $50 for a political entry. Admission for the general public is free.

After the parade, attendees can look forward to booths, vendors, and different activities at the Henry Miller Park followed by a fireworks display at Gustine High School which will start a little after 9 p.m. Gandy said.

For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 209-854-6975 or by email at gustinechamber@att.net.

Merced

The public is welcome to the Merced Summer Carnival scheduled from Thursday, July 1 to Friday, July 11 at the Merced County Fairgrounds, 900 Martin Luther King Jr Way.

Attendees can expect carnival rides, games, fair food and more.

The fair is open from 5 p.m. to midnight on weekdays, and from 3 p.m. to midnight. Attendees are asked to enter from Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Parking is free and available on the grounds on a first come first serve basis.

Admission is $5 per adult, $2 for children 12 and under, children who are 36 inches and under are admitted for free; no re-entries are allowed.

Unlimited carnival wristbands cost $30 and are good for one day of the carnival from opening day to the closing day. For more information about this year’s carnival visit its website.