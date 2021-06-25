Local

Fatal crash reported off Santa Fe Drive in Atwater, says CHP

Merced Sun-Star file photo.
Merced Sun-Star file photo.

At least one person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Spaceport Entry following a collision in Atwater on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

Details are preliminary. Officers learned of the death after responding to a report of a vehicle fire at 9:43 p.m., according to the CHP website.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled through a chain-link fence. CHP closed that area of Santa Fe Drive to vehicle traffic after the crash.

This story will be updated as more details become known.

