Child drowns while swimming Saturday afternoon near park along Merced River, deputies say

A child drowned while swimming near a park along the Merced River, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported early Saturday night.

Daryl Allen, the public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said they received a call about the incident at 4:34 p.m.

The child was swimming in the area of Hagaman Park, in the community of Stevinson west of Livingston, off River Road when the incident happened.

After the child went under and was pulled from the river, they were given CPR and taken to a hospital in Modesto.

No additional details were available.