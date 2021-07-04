Local Independence Day fun is back. Fourth of July festivities return to Atwater

Traditional Fourth of July celebrations made a strong return to Merced County this weekend, with parades and a variety of special events attracting hundreds.

One of the county’s larger events, held in Atwater on Sunday, attracted large crowds of all ages. Attendees wore red, white and blue colors and displayed their patriotic spirit.

Sunday’s festivities in Atwater kicked off with The Independence Walk and Run event, followed by the Downtown Parade, which started at Foster’s Freeze and proceeded down Winton Way.

Bands, performers and floats started on North Winton Way before making their way along Broadway Avenue and heading north onto Third Street.

Current Merced resident Todd Lee, who grew up in Atwater, attended Sunday’s parade with his family. He said it was fantastic to be out celebrating the holiday at the parade this year.

“We didn’t have one last year so to see everybody out in the town of Atwater, it’s a tradition and it’s a proud tradition for people from Atwater and we love it,” said Lee.

Lee has attended the parade since he was a child.

“I was in it a few years when I was real little but it’s an awesome tradition, awesome tradition,” Lee said.