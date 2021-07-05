‘And the rocket’s red glare.’ Live music, fireworks return to Atwater July 4 Festival

Live music and fireworks returned to the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater on Sunday for the city’s annual July 4 celebration.

The celebration returned after being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Audience members danced and played with large inflatable beach balls while the Rob Tracy Band played covers of hits from various artists spanning several decades.

Mariah Ramirez, 12, of Livingston, opened the show with her rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” before joining the Rob Tracy Band on stage later in the evening.

Attendees spread out across the Castle Memorial Parade Ground and the surrounding streets to watch the fireworks display.

Weekend Independence Day celebrations were also held in other areas of the county, including Gustine and Los Banos.