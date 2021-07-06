One person hurt in south Merced solo vehicle crash, police say

Merced Police

One person was transported to a hospital on Tuesday following a solo-vehicle collision in south Merced, according to authorities.

At 1:23 a.m. officers in the 200 block of West Childs Avenue came across a vehicle in the roadway that showed obvious sings of having been involved in a collision, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The officers located a solo occupant suffering from major injuries. That person was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the vehicle was traveling on Childs Avenue toward Martin Luther King Jr. Way when the driver lost control for unknown reasons, struck the fairgrounds fence and came to rest in the opposite lanes of traffic.

The identity of the vehicle’s driver is unknown at this time and the Merced Police Department Traffic Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer Crain at 209-388-7754 or by email at crainl@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous tips can be left for police by calling 209-385-4725 and some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to law enforcement online through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.