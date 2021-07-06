Local

Merced County Coroner identifies child who drowned in Merced River

A Merced County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a child who drowned in the Merced River on Saturday as 7-year-old Jocelyn Ponce of Winton, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 4:34 p.m. in the area of Hagaman Park, located off of River Road in the community of Stevinson.

The child was reportedly pulled from the river after going under, given CPR and transported to a Modesto hospital, authorities said.

Law enforcement has not released any additional details about the incident at this time.

