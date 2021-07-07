Merced firefighters report stretched resources on busy July 4, home burned from fireworks

A Merced City Fire Department crew responded to a fire on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

Merced firefighters said calls for services spiked dramatically the evening of July 4, with one home going up in flames after a firework landed on its roof.

Merced Fire Chief Derek Parker on Tuesday night gave a presentation to the Merced City Council, describing the situation firefighters faced.

Parker said the atmosphere remained relatively stable during the July 4 holiday weekend on Friday and Saturday, with firefighters responding to 27 and 30 calls respectively and no structure fires.

July 4 was quiet though much of the day, Parker said, though the situation became serious into the night, with 60 total calls for service, 19 fires and one house fire caused by a firework.

Calls began to really pick up around 10-11 p.m. The house fire was reported in north Merced, just southwest of Yosemite Avenue and Parsons Drive.

Parker said the roof was ignited by a firework. Flames then burned through the roof and got into the attic space. “I ended up being at that structure fire,” Parker said, adding that firefighters throughout the county were “fully committed” with “short resources.”

“We would have pulled extra people in, but they were already tied up on grass fire(s) and dumpster fire(s),” Parker said.

The calls for service began to quiet down again Monday, Parker said. He noted firefighters have been diligent in burning off overgrown vegetation throughout the city as a preventative measure.

Merced, like many Valley cities, allows the sale of “Safe and Sane” in city limits — although many people fail to abide by the rules. Parker said most of the problems firefighters see are caused by illegal fireworks, though improper disposal of all fireworks also creates problems.

Some residents of Merced like Marsha Vomastic said illegal fireworks made the area seem like a “war zone.”

Vomastic told the City Council that leaders must work on making the situation easier on firemen and police during the July 4 holiday.

“I discovered there are an awful lot of people not just in Merced, but probably the entire state, who think they are being patriotic by terrorizing their neighbors, endangering their property,” Vomastic said. “It’s a privilege that they get to do any fireworks at all. And privileges can be taken away. Rights might not, but it’s a privilege.“

Councilman Delray Shelton, who serves as a lieutenant with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, offered thanks to firefighters and police. He acknowledged illegal fireworks have become an “overwhelming” problem for law enforcement and firefighters throughout the years.

“While some look forward to celebrating, many dread the day,” Shelton said. “Although we know you guys don’t have the ability to catch everyone, the work that you guys have done and continue to do is appreciated and is impactful.”