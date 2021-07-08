California Highway Patrol investigating man’s death after body found near Highway 99

Merced Sun-Star file photo. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive near Highway 99 in the Merced area on Thursday.

Shorty after 4 p.m., CHP officers responded to the area of Highway 99 near the Merced City Fire Station on East 16th Street after the man was found unresponsive, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga.

Zuniga said the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found by a witness in a gated area near Highway 99 south of the railroad tracks.

After the man was observed not moving, the witness went across the street to get help at the fire station, according to the CHP.

Firefighters responded to the scene and determined the man was dead, according to Zuniga.

Merced Police Department officers responded to the scene, but because the body was located on State of California property the CHP is handling the investigation.

This story will be updated as details become available.