Woman killed after being hit by a big rig in Los Banos, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Friday afternoon between a big rig and a pedestrian in Los Banos.

The CHP reported the incident at 2:22 p.m. on Volta Road.

A 28-year year man was driving a 2019 International truck on Volta Road, north of Highway 152, when a female pedestrian ran into the road in front of the big rig, according to a CHP press release.

The front of the truck hit the woman, resulting in fatal injuries.

The driver was not injured and drugs or alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the collision.

The victim’s identity has not been released as the coroner works to notify his next of kin.

